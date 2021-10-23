Jessica Rose-Clark Outgrapples Joselyne Edwards In Decision Win – UFC Vegas 41 Results (Highlights)

Jessica Rose-Clark vs. Joselyne Edwards has wrapped up. The two collided inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout took place on the main card of UFC Vegas 41.

Round 1

Rose-Clark was able to dump Edwards to the mat. She wasn’t very active with strikes in top control. Referee Keith Peterson stood both fighters back up due to inactivity. Rose-Clark clinched immediately. She went for the takedown but Edwards reversed and held onto her opponent’s back standing up. They broke free and Edwards missed a head kick. She connected with a body kick but Rose-Clark secured a takedown and maintained top control until the horn sounded.

Round 2

Jessica Rose-Clark landed a step-in elbow early in the second stanza. Edwards went for the takedown and Rose-Clark found her back against the fence. Rose-Clark reversed the position and finished a single leg takedown. Rose-Clark moved to mount. The fight returned back to the feet with about 10 seconds left in the round. Not much action in this one.

Round 3

Edwards immediately went after Rose-Clark in the final frame. She landed a combination before Rose-Clark pushed her against the fence. Rose-Clark ended up scoring another takedown. The story of this fight was Rose-Clark’s grappling was just too much for Edwards, although it wasn’t an exciting scrap.

Official Result: Jessica Rose-Clark def. Joselyne Edwards via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

