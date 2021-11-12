UFC Vegas 42 Weigh-Ins: Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez On Point For Main Event

The UFC returns to the Apex Center this weekend, as former featherweight champ Max Holloway takes on top contender Yair Rodriguez. This is the weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 42: Max Holloway vs Yair Rodriguez.

The bout headlining this weekend’s UFC card is one with major stakes in the 145lb division. Holloway looks to keep his place as the top contender and potentially earn a third crack at champ Alexander Volkanovski, while Rodriguez fights for the first time in two years, following a USADA suspension, injury, and a spat of COVID-19.

The co-main event features a heavyweight collision, as veteran Ben Rothwell takes on prospect Marcos Rogerio De Lima. This is a card that simply does not stack up to the back-to-back fully loaded PPV events fans just went through, but it features several up and comers and vets alike.

UFC Vegas 42 Weigh-In Results

Per usual, before UFC Vegas 42 takes place on Saturday, the fighters have to make weight. A lean 22 fighters stepped on the scales Friday morning, ahead of the afternoon card the following day.

Joel Alvarez missed the lightweight limit by 1.5lb, for his fight with Thiago Moises. It is unclear at the time of writing, if he will cut the extra weight, or accept a fine.

Liana Jojua was also overweight, coming in 2.5lb over the flyweight limit for her bout with Courtney Casey. She will likely face a fine, rather than trying to cut the extra pounds.

Here are the weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 42:

Main Card (ESPN+, 4pm EST/1pm PST)

Max Holloway (146lb) vs Yair Rodriguez (145.5lb)

Ben Rothwell (265lb) vs Marcos Rogerio De Lima (259lb)

Felicia Spencer (145.5lb) vs Leah Letson (145lb)

Song Yadong (135.5lb) vs Julio Arce (135.5lb)

Miguel Baeza (170.5lb) vs Khaos Williams (169lb)

Prelims (ESPN+, 1pm EST/ 10am PST)

Thiago Moises (155lb) vs Joel Alvarez ( 157.5lb )

) Cynthia Calvillo (126lb) Andrea Lee (125.5lb)

Sean Woodson (145.5lb) vs Collin Anglin (146lb)

Cortney Casey (125lb) vs Liana Jojua ( 128.5lb )

) Marc Diakiese (156lb) vs Rafael Alves (155lb)

Kennedy Nzechukwu (205lb) vs Da-Un Jung (204.5lb)

Weigh-In Highlights and Faceoffs

