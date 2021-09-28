Ex UFC Champ Ronda Rousey Announces the Arrival of Daughter La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō

Ronda Rousey isn’t just a world champion in pro wrestling and MMA anymore. She now holds the title of mom.

Motherhood

The former UFC bantamweight queen recently announced the birth of her firstborn child with her husband Travis Browne.

The loving couple would let the public know that Rousey was (four months) pregnant in April. They decided to do a Pokemon-themed gender reveal which ended up being for a girl.

The extraordinary athlete that is Ronda Rousey wouldn’t name her child anything ordinary. Instead, she went outside the box, or in this case, outside of EVERY box.

La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō would be the name Rousey and Browne settled on.

Name Meaning

‘La’akea’ means light sacredness and is of Hawaiian origin. Makalapuaokalanipō is unknown in its meaning according to Google searches.

Family First

Rousey retired from MMA after a brutal loss to Amanda Nunes in 2016. She has since transitioned into WWE where she eventually captured gold. ‘Rowdy’ would make her exit from the promotion after Wrestle Mania 35 with family on her mind.

Though she no longer takes part in MMA, pro wrestling or acting roles, Rousey has had an eventful year focusing on raising a family. Her husband Travis Browne, who is also a UFC veteran, can now call himself a father.