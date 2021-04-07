Ronda Rousey Gets All Of Her MMA Wins Tattooed On Her Body

It’s been quite a while since we’ve seen Ronda Rousey touch up on her MMA career. The poster girl for women’s MMA retired after enduring her second KO loss in a row to Amanda Nunes back in 2016. However, this week Rousey reflected on her early success with a needle and an artist.

The UFC Hall of Famer would hit up a tattoo parlor, Deer’s Eye Studio, to memorialize her illustrious legacy from Strikeforce to UFC gold.

Arriving at the studio, it didn’t take long for Rousey to explain what she wanted for a design.

“Rowdy” was always known to be a quick finisher, she finished 8 out of her 12 MMA wins inside the first minute of the very first round. Rousey would have her blazing times printed on her right arm, including the fastest submission in UFC title fight (and WMMA) history which was a 14-second armbar on Cat Zingano.

Rousey would get all of her pro wins durations on her arm, one after the other.

Understandably, the former UFC Champion would decide to leave out her losses. Amanda Nunes and Holly Holm were left out of the tattoo idea altogether as Rousey wants to focus on the highest of highs and not the deepest of lows.

Inking the times on her arm, Rousey will always remember the road she paved for women in MMA. There wouldn’t have been much of a future for female fighters without the help of Rousey.

Dana White claimed women would never fight in the UFC, that is until he saw Ronda Rousey fight. The rest is history which can be found on old fight tape and now on Rousey’s new tattoos.