Ronda Rousey Announces Pregnancy With Travis Browne

Former UFC bantamweight champ Ronda Rousey has been vocal about her desires to have a child for some time. Now it seems that her wish is coming true, as she is four months pregnant with a baby.

As lackluster as the end of her UFC run was, Rousey has stayed very busy over the last few years. Between roles in Hollywood, and a stint in the WWE, she has rarely had time to catch her breath.

However there is one thing that has remained on her mind, and that is her desire to be a mother. After losing her belt to Holly Holm, the Olympian spoke about being in a severely depressed state of mind, with the desire to have a child with her husband Travis Browne being the main thing keeping her alive.

Ronda Rousey Announces Pregnancy

As it turns out, Ronda Rousey has finally gotten what she wished for. According to a video that she posted to her YouTube channel, she is four moths pregnant with Travis Browne’s baby.

“Pow! Four months pregnant. Oh, what? You didn’t even know, last four months. I’ve been pregnant since January, so woo! Baby bump. I can’t hide it anymore, so it’s time to show it off,” Rousey said, unable to hold back on her joyful laughter.

The video then goes on to show both Ronda and Travis reacting to the news, as well as their first ultrasound. They did not reveal the gender, and say that that news is to come, but she did reveal that the due date is September 22nd.

This is obviously big news for both Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne, as it is something they have talked about wanting for a long time. Congratulations are in order for them as they enter into this new venture in their lives.