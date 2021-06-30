(Video) Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne Reveal Gender of their Baby Pokemon Style

Ronda Rousey always wanted to be the best, like no one ever was. This isn’t the only parallel that Rousey has drawn from Pokemon. Ronda decided to use the viral Japanese video game to reveal the gender of her child.

Rousey Pokemon Gender Reveal

Rousey revealed that she was pregnant with her first child from her husband, Travis Browne, in April. With the trend of gender reveals causing havoc to both nature and other humans, Ronda and Travis wanted to do something unique and special. Instead of the typical pink and blue powder, they took to their Youtube channel for the big reveal.

“Our gender reveal is finally here,” Rousey said in the reveal video. “We didn’t want to do anything that would set hundreds of acres ablaze or thousands even. Some people are idiots. We didn’t want to do that. So we’re keeping it simple, we’re keeping it safe, we’re keeping it Browsey Acres-style,” she finished.

Throughout Ronda’s entire career, she’s been known to be a fan of both anime and manga. She’s mostly known for her support of the show Dragon Ball Z and has also made it clear that she enjoys Pokemon, even at 34 years old.

Miesha Tate Wants Rousey Fight

For Rousey, some things never change. Including an old rivalry with Miesha Tate, which Miesha would like to re-hash one day.

“In my mind I’ve got six fights that I want to guarantee over these next 2 years, said Tate in a previous interview. “Ronda first, Cat second, and Holly third,” said Tate in reference to the order of her next three opponents in fantasy booking. “Well Holly, I already beat her so she wants a rematch with me. But definitely, Ronda would be first for sure. And then Cat.”

Maybe Ronda will return to the ring one day after the birth of her baby girl. For now, enjoy the journey into motherhood.