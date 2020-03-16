Joe Rogan BLASTS Logan Paul For Russian Slap Fighting Video, Talks Potential Dillon Danis Fight

Joe Rogan Tears Into Logan Paul For Slap Fighting Knockout

Logan Paul was recently making headlines for his training with UFC fighter Paulo Costa. However it was an older video of him being involved in a slap fight contest, which caught the attention of Joe Rogan.

Rogan has been around MMA virtually since it’s inception, working with the UFC since 1997. As a result, not only has he seen mixed martial arts grow, but he has seen other “sports” try to capitalize on the niche market that MMA brings. One such activity it the somewhat controversial Russian Slap Fighting, which has been taking place in underground events for a while now.

Someone who decided to participate in this Russian Slap Fighting, is none other than YouTube star, turned pro boxer Logan Paul. In fact, back in 2019, Logan put out a video of himself slapping a rather large fellow completely unconscious. Joe Rogan took a look at this video, on a recent episode of his podcast, taking the time to dissect it alongside Brendan Schaub, Eddie Bravo, and Bryan Callen.

The group starts off by talking about UFC middleweight Paulo Costa, who was recently seen working with Paul. Schaub suggests that Logan is going to fight Bellator’s Dillon Danis, as the pair have been going back and forth for some time. When Rogan asked how that fight would go, the two address the legitimate wrestling skills Logan displayed, as well as the power he showed when slap fighting.

They then watched the video of Paul slap fighting the man who they claim as being “350 pounds.” All it takes is one slap for the large man to be left unconscious on the ground. Rogan is quick to say the man likely suffered some sort of brain damage from the “big KO,” before saying how dumb Russian Slap Fighting is.

“Those contest they have, when they stand in front of each other and slap each other, what is going on?” Rogan said. “What?! Who’s the dumb motherf—er who lets you hit them first? You have to be so dumb, unless you know the guy has nothing.”

Joe Rogan is certainly right about the ridiculous nature of these slap fights. As for whether or not Logan Paul will continue to do this, or even switch to MMA, has yet to be seen.