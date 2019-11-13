Logan Paul Blasts Dillon Danis: ‘You’re A F—ing P–sy!’

Logan Paul Calls For Fights With CM Punk, Dillon Danis

Logan Paul had his professional boxing debut last weekend. Now he is looking for a fight with Dillon Danis or CM Punk.

Paul fought fellow YouTube star KSI in a rematch from their amateur boxing match. It was a massive affair, despite it being a celebrity boxing match. However, the bout would see some bizarre calls, ending with KSI winning a split decision.

Nevertheless, Logan Paul still wants to fight in MMA too. Following the bout, KSI told Logan to fight CM Punk. Additionally, he has had an ongoing beef with Bellator’s Dillon Danis. His interest in MMA is so strong that he intended to call out Dana White if he had won on Saturday.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Paul continued to call for a fight with both men. Initially he was asked about CM Punk, and was very open to that fight. Moreover, he was dismissive of Punk, noting that he had lost his two pro fights. However things got interesting when Danis was brought up, with Paul having some harsh words for him.

“To be honest with you I’d fight Dillon any day. Dillon, you’re a f—ing p–sy. You’re a lot of talk and no one in the MMA community likes you. You’ve got a few Twitter followers who are on your d–k, but that’s it.”

However, Paul does not want to grapple with the BJJ ace.

“I’d probably box the guy, his jiu-jitsu game is probably too good for me to try to roll with him. But boxing bro? MMA guys, we sparred a lot of MMA Guys training for KSI because of the wild punches.”

Despite being interested in fighting Dillon Danis, he does not believe that people want to see it. While he acknowledges his own drawing power, he does not think anybody cares about Danis.

“I would love to box Dillon. do the fans want to see me box Dillon? Does Dillon put people in seats? Who the f–k is Dillon Danis? He’s Conor McGregor’s friend and he’s a punk-ass kid who chirps on Twitter. He’s got fat thumbs.”

Would you be interested in seeing Logan Paul fight Dillon Danis? If so, would you rather it be in boxing or MMA?