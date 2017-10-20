MMA Rundown

Replay: MVP wins boxing debut by KO over what may be an actual tomato can

MMA is getting weirder the further we get into 2017. For some reason Bellator, MMA’s second biggest promotion, let their most well known prospect MVP (who is now 30) take a pro boxing match.

Today in England Michael Venom Page made his boxing debut on the undercard versus a boxer who 2-11-1. That’s right, two wins, eleven losses and one draw versus a potential Bellator money maker.

Weird.

And a round two update

Page would go on to win in the third round by something similar to a KO, TKO or just his opponent giving up. What are you doing Bellator? What are you doing MVP?

