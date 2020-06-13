Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos has urged Conor McGregor to reconsider retirement.

McGregor recently announced he would be retiring from the sport, later explaining how he had no more motivation to compete at least for the moment. Given that it’s his third retirement in the last four years, many didn’t take it seriously.

However, if it does end up being permanent this time, it would be a huge blow for combat sports fans around the world regardless of their feelings towards the polarizing Irishman.

Dos Anjos, however, offered the former two-weight champion an alternative in fighting him instead. McGregor could even choose the weight class.

“Let’s do it @TheNotoriousMMA if you’re looking for a fight I’m the guy. 155,165 or 170 you know I’m always game. F*ck this retirement shit.”

Let’s do it @TheNotoriousMMA if you’re looking for a fight I’m the guy. 155,165 or 170 you know I’m always game. Fuck this retirement shit. @danawhite @seanshelby @ChaelSonnen @ufc — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) June 12, 2020

Dos Anjos Fires Shot At Diaz

Dos Anjos was notably set to face McGregor back in 2016 when he was lightweight champion at the time. However, he injured his foot leading up to the bout which led to McGregor facing Nate Diaz on short notice.

The rest, of course, is history as Diaz went on to beat McGregor and become one of the promotion’s biggest stars. Dos Anjos made sure to remind Diaz why he got that opportunity in the first place after the latter recently mocked Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns, stating he made more than them.

“And @NateDiaz209 stop bragging of how much money you make, don’t forget where you came from. You got big money fight because I got hurt.”

And @NateDiaz209 stop bragging of how much money you make, don’t forget where you came from. You got big money fight because I got hurt. — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) June 13, 2020

Dos Anjos notably faced Diaz back in 2014 and dominated him on his way to a unanimous decision victory. The Brazilian made sure to remind him of that as well.

“Brazilian slap 👋”

Brazilian slap 👋 pic.twitter.com/L8YIwRF1fy — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) June 13, 2020

Dos Anjos is currently on a two-fight losing streak after getting outpointed by Leon Edwards and most recently, Michael Chiesa.