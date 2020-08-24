After his lengthy success in the UFC, it is clear that Rafel Dos Anjos is a skilled Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner. However he recently showed that he is still improving, as he has gotten a promotion on his already lengthy resume in the art.

Most fans of RDA recognize him for his substantial career in the UFC, where he won the lightweight championship, and is still known for his high skill and durability. Yet there is a while different side of the athletic career of the Brazilian, one that takes place in BJJ. Here he has long been one of the best in the world, winning World Championships.

Rafael Dos Anjos Earns Fourth Degree Black Belt

The surprising thing about the BJJ of Rafael Dos Anjos, is that it is still getting better. This was shown recently, when the 35-year posted to his Instagram. The message he shared revealed that he was recently awarded his fourth degree black belt in BJJ, receiving the honor from his coach Philipe Della Monica.

“Got promoted today 4th degree on my black belt by my Jiu Jitsu coach and brother @philipefurao”

In addition to this, Della Monica also posted to his Instagram, celebrating this moment with RDA. He took the time to congratulate his pupil, explaining how inspired he is by Dos Anjos.

“Honored to promote @rdosanjosmma to fourth degree black belt. Rafael has always been a great inspiration to me. Thank you for the trust, and for letting me be part of your journey, my brother. 👊🏼”

This is obviously an enormous achievement for Rafael Dos Anjos. It takes a long time to work your way to a black belt in BJJ as it is, but to be promoted to a fourth degree you must spend at least 12 years as a black belt. There can be no denying how hard he has worked for this, and it comes just in time for his upcoming fight with Islam Makhachev.