World’s Strongest Man vs. 330lb Senegalese Wrestling Champion Rebooked For KSW 64 On Oct. 23

Combat sports hasn’t been short of spectacles for 2021.

Whether it’s MMA champions boxing influencers or ‘Mighty Mouse’ fighting Rodtang in Muay Thai, there is always something weird going on wherever fists fly.

The beginning of the year was supposed to have a certain heavyweight circus. KSW had previously booked 5x ‘World’s Strongest Man’ Mariusz Pudzianowski against 6’6 330lb Senegalese wrestling champion Ousmane ‘Bombardier’.

The fight would fall through unfortunately, as ‘Bombardier’ pulled out last minute. ]

Back On

The show between the heavy hitters has now been rebooked for KSW 63, promotion officials told ESPN. The stage is set for Lodz, Poland, the home turf of Mariusz Pudzianowski.

It is finally happening, friends. Mariusz Pudzianowski and Senegalese wrestling champion Bombardier have been rebooked for KSW 64 on Oct. 23 in Lodz, Poland, promotion officials told ESPN. More: https://t.co/hdrRiuOXoK pic.twitter.com/ObzE43cnZk — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) September 21, 2021

Since the fight cancellation, the 44 year-old Polish powerhouse has won two in a row, scoring his last win by TKO in June.

Serigne Ousmane is undefeated as a mixed martial artist. The transition from wrestling champion to MMA Fighter has been successful thus far, but he will face his toughest test to date against ‘Pudzian.’