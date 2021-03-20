 Skip to Content

333LB Heavyweight Ousmane Looms Over World’s Strongest Man Pudzianowski In KSW 59 Main Event

Five-time winner of 'The World's Strongest Man', Mariusz Pudzianowski takes on Senegal stronghold Sergine Ousmane.

 A spectacle. Even that word isn’t enough to sum up a Heavyweight headliner tonight between Mariusz Pudzianowski and Sergine Ousmane. The main event will take place at KSW 59 in Lodz, Poland. 

Strongman vs. Stronghold

The two weighed in yesterday at a combined weight of 598lbs. Pudzianowski, the Polish strongman, would hit the scales at 265lbs. On the other side of the bracket, Ousmane would weigh in at an astonishing 333lbs. Ousmane had outweighed his opponent by 68lbs. 

Bombs Away

The 333lb ‘Bombardier’ is looking for another win to extend his blast radius to a perfect 3-0 record. Ousmane is coming off two straight TKO wins, with his last outing being nothing but a bombing against Dan Podmore in less than a minute into the fight.

The 44-year-old hasn’t fought since the finish hit its target in February 2020.  His last win before being his MMA debut was 2 years prior, in 2018. The super heavyweight will be making his KSW debut in the main event slot in enemy territory.

Polish Power 

His fellow 44-year-old, Pudzianowski has proved himself to the ‘World’s Strongest Man’ five times over when it comes to lifting weights, however, he is now looking now to prove he’s the world’s strongest fighter by taking out his 300lb opponent this weekend.

The Polish powerhouse lifted himself out of a 2-fight losing streak, when he knocked out Erko Jun at KSW 51 in 2019. Pudzianowski will be making his 20th KSW appearance when he steps inside the cage. This will also mark his first moment that he has been outweighed by his opponent by more than 60lbs. 

How will the strongman do against one of the heaviest heavyweights to ever compete in MMA?

