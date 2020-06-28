Tonight’s main event opposed two top 5 lightweights in Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker, and needless to say that the fight delivered on all the expectations.

Dustin Poirier (25-6) came into this fight after his longest lay-off ever since entering the UFC. After a heartbreaking loss to the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov, the fighter from Lafayette Louisiana looked to get back in the win column and get another shot at the lightweight title. He had been on a tear at 155 pounds before losing to Nurmagomedov, including wins other Eddie Alvarez, Anthony Pettis, Max Holloway, and current interim champion Justin Gaethje.

Against him was the kiwi Dan Hooker (20-8). Coming out of City Kickboxing in Auckland, Dan Hooker has been one of the best young fighters in the UFC. After his stint at 145 pounds, he moved up in weight started climbing the ranks of the lightweight division at a fast pace. A tough loss to Edson Barboza stopped him in his track but he then went on a three-fight winning streak including Paul Felder.

The fight proved to be a war as both fighters displayed their incredible skills on the feet and on the ground. Hooker showed a lot of strength and power bu Dustin Poirier managed to edge the fight and push a little harder than his opponent ever could. He won by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-46).

Here are some of the reactions from the pros:

Seriously @danthehangman coming out to Gates IDGT is so disrespectful but genius lol. Dustin has come out to this song numerous times lol — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 28, 2020

I’m so happy right now! The diamond is back! @DustinPoirier #UFCfightnight — Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) June 28, 2020

Hooker looks tricky — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) June 28, 2020

These dudes are trying to kill each other — Lumberjack Ben (@Benaskren) June 28, 2020

2 boys that want it. Great fight #UFCVegas4 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) June 28, 2020

I already want this fight to be run back another time… 😱😱 #UFCVegas4 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) June 28, 2020

The best fight in 2020 is coming out of the APEX @ufc #UFCVegas4 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 28, 2020

What a fight 👊🏿👊🏿 #UFCVegas4 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) June 28, 2020

Congratulations @DustinPoirier great fight — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) June 28, 2020

That was an awesome fight. Good win for @DustinPoirier and @danthehangman definitely deserves a seat at the big dog table. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) June 28, 2020

Boy o boy this about to be a scrap!!! #UFCVegas4 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 28, 2020

@DustinPoirier a fucking stud and prob one of the most entertaining guys in @Ufc although there’s tons! You always get the best of the Diamond — Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) June 28, 2020

What a treat that was! Excellent night of fights and an absolutely incredible main event #UFCVegas4 — Megan Olivi (@MeganOlivi) June 28, 2020

Great🥇Fight, Well Done Gentlemen #ufcvegas4 ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) June 28, 2020

Who else is watching this?

What a battle 🥊 @ufc — Evander Holyfield (@holyfield) June 28, 2020

Fights like this remind everybody this is the best sport on earth. Both of these guys should be proud. #UFCVegas4 — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) June 28, 2020

I don’t know how to call it. We all won #UFCVegas4 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 28, 2020

Great fight! FOTY Probably. I think @DustinPoirier got it #UFCVegas4 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 28, 2020

This fight has been everything! No way you can just pick a winner. Both these dudes threw haymakers bruh. This was grown man fighting at #UFCVegas4 …. @ufc — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) June 28, 2020

There’s something in the water at the Apex! #UFCVegas4 — Josh Emmett (@JoshEmmettUFC) June 28, 2020

We all are having a blast Dustin @ufc — Jim Rome (@jimrome) June 28, 2020

Who the hell is winning this fight? — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) June 28, 2020