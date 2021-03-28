Pros React To Francis Ngannou’s KnockOut Win Over Stipe Miocic at UFC 260

UFC 260 went down last night and what a blockbuster of an event we had. Francis Ngannou dethroned the Heavyweight GOAT to become Africa’s third born champion, alongside Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya. There was a new baddest man on the planet. Jon Jones awaits.

Vicente Luque and Tyron Woodley would engage in a slug fest, with Luque coming out on top with a slick submission win late in the first round. Woodley’s newfound fire was extinguished, extending his losing streak to 4. Luque achieved the biggest win of his career.

A string of 3 finishes which included Suga’s showing ended the night leaving many speechless and the rest left to Tweet out their responses.

Check out below pros reacted to Francis Ngannou winning heavyweight title:

Wow that was dominant.

What an incredible #goat run @stipemiocic had.

Nothing but respect for that guy.

A huge congrats to my brother @francis_ngannou.

The era of the Predator begins. #WarriorMana #UFC260 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 28, 2021

*Can’t wait to see FRANCIS NGANNOU and JON JONES NEXT!!!! #UFC260 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 28, 2021

That was crazy af!!!!!! Wow!!!!! #ufc260 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) March 28, 2021

FRANCIS NGANNOU 🇨🇲🇨🇲🇨🇲🇨🇲🇨🇲 — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) March 28, 2021

Ohhhhhh myyyyyyyy gawwwwd — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 28, 2021

Holy shit!!! — Vinc Pichel (@FromHellPichel) March 28, 2021

FRANCIS NGANNOU IS THE BADDEST MAN ON THE 🌏! #UFC260 — UFC (@ufc) March 28, 2021

i’m gonna help Stipe carry home the belt to Cleveland. FACTS

😤💪🏼🏆 @ufc the Land is in the building tonight — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) March 28, 2021

Let’s go Francis!! — Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) March 28, 2021

I’m legit scared to watch this fight. #UFC260 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) March 28, 2021

Biggest Baddest Rematch….here we go!! #UFC260 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) March 28, 2021

Show me the money — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

HERB YA GOTTA GET IN THERE!! #UFC260 pic.twitter.com/omJYVYkuHh — Joe Joe Giannetti 💀 (@Giannettimma) March 28, 2021

Congratulations Africa . Now you have 3 @ufc champions — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) March 28, 2021

Woodley vs Luque:

Are you kidding me? What a crazy finish for Luque #ufc260 — Zak Cummings (@ZakCummings) March 28, 2021

That was crazy af!!!!!! Wow!!!!! #ufc260 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) March 28, 2021

Sean O’Malley vs. Almeida:

And @sugaseanmma impresses again. Still undefeated! And how about the grit of Almeida. #UFC260 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) March 28, 2021

Wooooooooooow. 😳😳😳 — Randy Costa (@RandyCosta135) March 28, 2021

@SugaSeanMMA has some crazy fakes ! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) March 28, 2021

Almeida has a chin 👀 #UFC260 — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) March 28, 2021

Beautiful first round for O’Malley ! #ufc260 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) March 28, 2021

I’m rolling with the #sugashow on this one… coming back with a vengeance. #UFC 260 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) March 28, 2021