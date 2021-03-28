 Skip to Content

Pros React To Francis Ngannou’s KnockOut Win Over Stipe Miocic at UFC 260

Check out below what pros has to say after Francis Ngannou Wins the Heavyweight Title, Stops Stipe Miocic With Second Round KO

Posted on Last updated:

UFC 260 went down last night and what a blockbuster of an event we had. Francis Ngannou dethroned the Heavyweight GOAT to become Africa’s third born champion, alongside Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya. There was a new baddest man on the planet. Jon Jones awaits.

Vicente Luque and Tyron Woodley would engage in a slug fest, with Luque coming out on top with a slick submission win late in the first round. Woodley’s newfound fire was extinguished, extending his losing streak to 4. Luque achieved the biggest win of his career.

A string of 3 finishes which included Suga’s showing ended the night leaving many speechless and the rest left to Tweet out their responses.

Check out below pros reacted to Francis Ngannou winning heavyweight title:

Woodley vs Luque:

Sean O’Malley vs. Almeida:

