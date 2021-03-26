Dana White: Dustin Poirier Turned Down Title Shot for Conor McGregor Trilogy Fight

Fight fans were in a frenzy once Michael Chandler vs Charles Oliveira was announced for the UFC’s lightweight title. Especially after Dustin Poirier’s TKO victory over Conor McGregor. Fans believed that Dustin should be the champion after that night. Now, Poirier has reportedly turned down the title shot to pursue a McGregor trilogy.

Poirier Turns Down Title Fight for McGregor Trilogy

Furthermore, according to UFC President Dana White, it appears like the UFC is going in the direction of booking the Poirier vs McGregor trilogy fight.

Dana White told me that Dustin Poirier was offered a shot at the lightweight title and decided to pursue the Conor McGregor rematch instead. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 25, 2021

“Dana White told me that Dustin Poirier was offered a shot at the lightweight title and decided to pursue the Conor McGregor rematch instead,” said Aaron Bronsteter of TSN Sports.

White also believes that Poirier made a smart thing by taking Mcgregor’s trilogy fight at UFC 260 presser:

“Dustin (Poirier) wants the rematch,” White said at the UFC 260 pre-fight press conference. “It’s smart. That’s what he should do… We’ve been in positions like this before with others who have made the mistake of not taking the fight. Biggest mistake of their lives.”

Dana White says Dustin Poirier is playing it smart where others have not 🧠 pic.twitter.com/QlnD9ejudT — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 25, 2021

Poirier has title aspirations. His mantra both inside and outside of the cage is to be “Paid in Full.” Of course, a trilogy fight against McGregor would suit that desire.

UFC 246

Conor looked sharp in the opening round of their main event fight. His jab was accurate in placement. Trademark shoulder strikes from McGregor were thrown, reminding fans of how he defeated Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

However, Poirier, AKA “The Diamond” applied the pressure needed to create controlled chaos inside of the octagon. Relentless pressure, cracking leg kicks, and fluid boxing all contributed to a TKO victory.

Poirier vs McGregor 3

After losing the fight, Conor stated that the “nice guy” persona is over. This time around, expect the return of the Mystic Mac personality to alter the hype surrounding a trilogy. Plus. Both Conor Mcgregor and Dustin Poirier maintain a win over each other, making a trilogy fight sound tempting for both men.

When Poirier vs McGregor 3 happens, who do fans believe will win?