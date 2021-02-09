Report: UFC Interested in Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor Trilogy Fight

Both Conor Mcgregor and Dustin Poirier maintain a win over each other, making a trilogy fight sound tempting for both men. Furthermore, according to new reports, it appears like the UFC is going in the direction of booking Poirier vs McGregor for the third time.

McGregor was triumphant in defeating Poirier in his 4th UFC fight spanning all the way to 2014. In the matchup, Conor was able to catch Dustin and TKO him in the first round.

7 years later, Poirier would get his revenge on Conor. While the pair had fought before, both men improved greatly before their first encounter, making for high anticipation.

Poirier Finishes Conor via TKO

Conor looked sharp in the opening round of their main event fight. His jab was accurate in placement. Trademark shoulder strikes from McGregor were thrown, giving fans a reminder of how he defeated Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

However, Poirier, AKA “The Diamond” applied the pressure needed to create controlled chaos inside of the octagon. Relentless pressure, cracking leg kicks, and fluid boxing all contributed to a TKO victory. And, with such a monumental win, comes a host of new opportunities for the diamond.

Making Poirier vs McGregor Trilogy Fight

During the post-fight press conference, Poirier was asked about a list of potential matchups for his next fight. Although unsure, Dustin welcomed a pair of box office bouts. One of those options was a trilogy fight against Conor to see which man will ascend to the top of their rivalry. Now, it’s being reported by Ariel Helwani that the UFC is working on the third match.

Ariel says UFC is going in the direction of Poirier/McGregor 3. #DCandHelwani

Ariel also mentioned that McGregor is planning on his return to the octagon in May. While McGregor is seemingly chomping at the bit to get the rematch, Poirier believes that he has options.

Dustin has been making media rounds in order to promote his “The Good Fight” charity, as well as selling hot sauce. However, during those media moments, Poirier has made it clear that he would fight McGregor in a trilogy, but, he would also like to fight Nate Diaz.

If Poirier vs McGregor 3 happens, who do fans believe will win?