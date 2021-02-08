Dustin Poirier Believes Max Holloway Is Superior Boxer To Conor McGregor

Who is the best boxer in the UFC? When it comes between Max Holloway and Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier is going with the former.

Holloway made headlines last month not only for his dominant striking performance over Calvin Kattar, but also declaring he was the best boxer in the UFC while he was slipping punches during the fight.

That led to a reaction from McGregor soon after who naturally feels he is the best boxer in the UFC. Poirier, however, has a case of his own as he not only has defeated Holloway twice, but also knocked McGregor out in their UFC 257 headliner last month.

Poirier Picks Holloway Over McGregor

As far as McGregor and Holloway are concerned, while Poirier feels the Irishman is the better puncher, he feels the latter is ultimately the better boxer overall.

“Conor’s definitely the better puncher,” Poirier said on Teddy Atlas’s podcast. “It seems like Max puts things together and is in position to throw combinations better. I think Max Holloway.”

Atlas — a famed boxing trainer — was in agreement with Poirier.

“To Dustin’s point picking Holloway, I think in his mind, same as mine, he’s seen that the guy [Holloway] has got more of the complete package, the consistency of all the elements it takes to be a great boxer,” Atlas added. “That’s what I see.”

It’s certainly not a bad take as Holloway definitely lacks the power of McGregor, but makes up for it with his speedy combinations and overwhelming volume.

It should be interesting to see if McGregor comes across these comments and has anything to say — especially as he lamented going in his fight with Poirier with a boxing mindset.

You can watch the clip below: