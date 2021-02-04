Conor McGregor Evaluates UFC 257 Loss: “I Deserved to Get the Legs Kicked Off Me”

In victory or in defeat, Conor McGregor usually breaks down his fights shortly after they happen so that fans can pick his brain. After losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, McGregor was disappointed with the result. But now, he’s able to look back at the fight and look at some things that went correctly for him.

Poirier Finishes Conor via TKO

Conor looked sharp in the opening round of their main event fight. His jab was accurate in placement. Trademark shoulder strikes from McGregor were thrown, giving fans a reminder of how he defeated Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

However, Poirier, AKA “The Diamond” applied the pressure needed to create controlled chaos inside of the octagon. Relentless pressure, cracking leg kicks, and fluid boxing all contributed to a TKO victory. And, with such a monumental win, comes a host of new opportunities for the diamond.

McGregor Breaks Down UFC 257 Loss

Since the bout, McGregor has taken to Instagram to evaluate his performance. While the outcome of the fight wasn’t in Conor’s favor, he seems to be happy with his strength and endurance.

“I am very encouraged to keep going. It was the first time I did not use/nor need the stool between rounds also. I did need the stool after tho that’s for sure,” wrote McGregor. “A little single disciplined in my approach and stance with mostly boxing. It’s what I get for picking this bout and opponent as a precursor to a boxing match against Pacman. I deserved to get the legs kicked off me going in with this thinking. This is not the game to play around with,” continued Conor. “Hats off! A well-fought fight by The Diamond. 1 a piece now with a Trilogy bout for all the marbles! Wow!”

Hoping for a Trilogy

Both McGregor and Poirier have mentioned that they are interested in fighting for the third time. With a trilogy match seemingly on the horizon, who do fans believe will come up on top of their rivalry?