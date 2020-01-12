Dustin Poirier Wants to Pair up With Jorge Masvidal vs Diaz Brothers On the Same Card

Dustin Poirier Envisions Team ATT vs Team Skrap Pack

Dustin Poirier has always been a selfless man. No matter the circumstance, he always holds his teammates and opponents in high regard. His charity, “The Good Fight” is another example of how in Poirier’s life, teamwork makes the dream work. Recently, Dustin took that mantra to another level when he proposed an excellent fight concept. His idea was that he would like to face the Diaz brothers with his American Top Team teammate Jorge Masvidal on the same card. In fact, they would make an entire card centered around the Skrap Pack vs American Top Team.

Poirier has been itching to get back into the octagon. After losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242, it was very unclear where Dustin would fit into the lightweight picture. But now, it seems clear that Dustin’s next target is Nate Diaz.

Poirier Speaks to the Media

Poirier was supposed to face Diaz at UFC 230. However, he had to pull out of the bout due to injury. Now that he is healed and the results of the “BMF” title played out, it seems like the stars align for Poirier to enter 2020 in a big way. He spoke with MMA Fighting to propose an idea of stacking a card between the two gyms.

“I train with Jorge, so it makes sense,” said Poirier. “American Top Team versus the Nick Diaz Academy. They can bring Kron Gracie, we have some 145-pounders who can run it with him. We’ve got Charles Rosa, we’ve got Renato Moicano, we got a squad. I think that would be great.”

Making the Fights

Not only does the idea seem incredible, but it’s very possible that it could happen. If the UFC ever wanted to revamp “The Ultimate Fighter” this would be the perfect way to do so. Poirier also said that he would be willing to face Nate Diaz at 155lbs or 170lbs.

Either way, the idea is phenomenal. So, UFC…. make it happen.