Back in the day, Phil Baroni was an exciting fighter, even if he was a bit of a journeyman. That being said, he is not too impressed with eccentric welterweight Mike Perry.

Beginning his career in 2000, Phil Baroni had two stints in the UFC, as well as runs in Pride, and Strikeforce, among others. Although he was never below average in terms of skills, his MMA record sits at a rough 16-19, with an added 0-1 bare knuckle boxing record. His most defining career moment was a massive 18 second knockout over Dave Menne, with the rest of his legacy being defined by his odd and outgoing personality, combined with his jacked physique.

Phil Baroni Does Not Like Mike Perry

One could say that Mike Perry is something of a modern version of Phil. Even after his win over Mickey Gall last weekend, he is still had a mixed run in the UFC. He holds some brutal knockouts, but is largely known for his crazy antics and bizarre personality.

These comparisons are something that Baroni took notice of, after a fan pointed it out to him on Twitter. However he does not think very highly of the welterweight. In fact, he said in response to this, that he could knock Mike Perry out right now, at 44 years of age.

“I’d KO him now he’s a very poor man’s version of me”

I’d KO him now he’s a very poor man’s version of me https://t.co/qHNRfhoGOn — phil baroni (@philbaroni) June 28, 2020

Obviously with the states of both men’s careers, this is a fight that will never happen. Moreover, Mike has yet to respond to this aggressive remark. That being said, the comparisons between Mike Perry and Phil Baroni are not that far off the mark. Thinking about it tickles a little bit of the nostalgia bone, while giving you some newfound insight into Perry as a person.