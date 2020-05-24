Mike Perry Vows to Only Have Girlfriend in Corner for Next Fight, Ditches Coaches

Mike Perry Ditches Exchanges His Coaches For His Girlfriend to Corner Fights

“Platinum” Mike Perry has been on a roll lately with the MMA media. As previously noted, Perry is not one to hold his tongue during public conversations. He also doesn’t shy away from saying whatever is on his mind regardless of the harshness of the words or the consequences from them. While Perry’s mouth has gotten him in trouble in the past, so has his recent performances inside of the octagon. So now, Perry has vowed to drop his coaches right now and solely focus on having his girlfriend in his corner for fights.

A couple that works out together stays together, right? Even if the other half is as crazy as Mike Perry can be inside of the ring. Perhaps that’s the case here. Either that or Perry is simply just more comfortable with listening to the sounds of his girlfriend Latory Gonzalez.

Perry Explains Decision to Have Girlfriend in Corner

Perry explained his decision to only have his girlfriend in his corner for his upcoming fights. He spoke about it in an interview with Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie.

“I’m not listening to any coaches right now. Coaches who are saying things that they ain’t gonna go in there and do,” said Perry. “They (coaches) want it to be this way or this way, and like it’s a totally different way. I need a guy like me to hold mitts. I want to hold mitts for myself, to be honest with you. I can show people a couple of techniques or whatever, and I’m just ready to fight for my life. … Ain’t nobody gonna take this from me.”

Attempting A New Approach

Hopefully, Perry only plans on having his girlfriend in his corner and not as a training partner. Especially because “Platinum” has no problem dropping her with a shot to the gut during a sparring session. But, if the method works out for Perry, maybe he’ll stick with it. At this point, any new approach is worth a try.