In the co-main event of the evening, Mike Perry faces off against Mickey Gall at welterweight. Both fighters will be looking to put on a good performance and climb up the ranks of the division.

Round 1

Perry takes the center right away and throws a combination, Gall responds with a front kick. Perry follows Gall around the cage and starts landing some powerful leg kicks. Gall lands a big middle kick but Perry gets into a clinch. Gall catches Perry at the end of his reach and keeps landing, but Perry keeps moving forward and lands some nice right hands. One-two lands for Gall, followed by a kick to the body but it’s caught by Perry. Perry gets the takedown and immediately transitions to the back. Gall tries to reverse the position but Perry gets the top position and lands some ground and pound as the round ends.

Round 1: 10-9 Perry

Round 2

Gall lands a switch jumping knee and keeps Perry at bay, he ducks for the takedown but it’s stuffed by Perry. Perry uses the contact to get a takedown off his own but Gall threatens the guillotine. Perry gets his head out of danger looks to strike. Gall attempts an armbar but Perry avoids it, he uses a kimura trap to reverse the situation and gets back to his feet. Gall goes for a takedown but Perry shows great takedown defense. Both fighters land as they exchange in the center of the cage. Big overhead right lands for Perry, he drops Gall and follows him on the ground. Perry lands a huge elbow before the end of the round.

Round 2: 10-9 Perry

Round 3

Gall lands some right hands but Perry pushes through them and lands a combination. Perry slips Gall’s jab again and lands a right hand. Perry goes to the body and seems like the fresher fighter. Gall attempts a takedown, easily stuffed by Perry. Perry lands a combination and gets an easy takedown. Perry’s on top in the crucifix position and lands some heavy ground and pound. Gall tries to roll but Perry maintains the position and gets to full mount. He lands some elbows but Gall pushes him off, Gall attempts a triangle but doesn’t have the energy to finish it.

Round 3: 10-9 Perry

Official results: 29-28 from all three judges for Platinum Mike Perry who wins by unanimous decision.

Check the highlights below:

