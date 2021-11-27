 Skip to Content

(Video) Mike Perry Grabs Opponent During Triller Triad Combat Faceoff

Perry takes on former WBC super middleweight champion Sakio Bika in a 175-pound contest with a new combat sport ruleset.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Abhinav Kini

(Video) Mike Perry Grabs Opponent During Triller Triad Combat Faceoff
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

Mike Perry has always been one to have interesting faceoffs.

That only continued ahead of Triller Triad Combat which takes place Saturday night at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The event is available on FITE.TV and will feature a brand new combat sports ruleset.

The card features a number of boxers taking on MMA fighters in a triangular ring with two-minute rounds. Although only punches are allowed with no kicking or elbows, competitors will be able to clinch and strike from the clinch.

In essence, this is leveling the playing field for MMA fighters.

Perry showcased some of the clinchwork we may be seeing as he got a bit physical with opponent and former WBC super middleweight champion Sakio Bika during the weigh-ins on Friday.

You can watch it below:

Mike Perry Getting Fresh Start

This will be Perry’s first fight since departing the UFC following a unanimous decision defeat to Daniel Rodriguez in April. He signed a deal with Bare Knuckle FC shortly after his release, but seemingly got permission to compete in this one-of-a-kind event.

Although it is more favorable than a straight boxing match, it won’t be easy by any means as Bika is a former world champion with a 35-7-3 record. Age, however, isn’t on his side as Bika turned 42 earlier this year.

The event is headlined by a heavyweight matchup between Kubrat Pulev and former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir with the pair having a heated staredown themselves.

Here is the full card:

  • Frank Mir vs. Kubrat Pulev
  • Matt Mitrione vs. Alexander Flores
  • Mike Perry vs. Sakio Bika
  • Derek Campos vs. Brian Vera
  • Albert Tumenov vs. Scott Simon
  • Steven Graham vs. Henry Gigliotti
For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
John Fury
John Fury To Jake Paul: Tommy Fury Will 'Bend Your Girlfriend Over' After KO Win
← Read Last Post
Image of Rachael Ostovich via Instagram: @rachaelostovich
Rachael Ostovich Reveals She Was Almost Going Broke In MMA: BKFC 'Pay Me Really Good'
Read Next Post →