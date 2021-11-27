(Video) Mike Perry Grabs Opponent During Triller Triad Combat Faceoff

Mike Perry has always been one to have interesting faceoffs.

That only continued ahead of Triller Triad Combat which takes place Saturday night at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The event is available on FITE.TV and will feature a brand new combat sports ruleset.

The card features a number of boxers taking on MMA fighters in a triangular ring with two-minute rounds. Although only punches are allowed with no kicking or elbows, competitors will be able to clinch and strike from the clinch.

In essence, this is leveling the playing field for MMA fighters.

Perry showcased some of the clinchwork we may be seeing as he got a bit physical with opponent and former WBC super middleweight champion Sakio Bika during the weigh-ins on Friday.

You can watch it below:

Mike Perry locked up Michael Seals' arm during a heated staredown. 👀#TriadCombat | Full faceoffs: https://t.co/MJjvwAG8XO pic.twitter.com/ezyvTmLqtQ — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 26, 2021

Mike Perry Getting Fresh Start

This will be Perry’s first fight since departing the UFC following a unanimous decision defeat to Daniel Rodriguez in April. He signed a deal with Bare Knuckle FC shortly after his release, but seemingly got permission to compete in this one-of-a-kind event.

Although it is more favorable than a straight boxing match, it won’t be easy by any means as Bika is a former world champion with a 35-7-3 record. Age, however, isn’t on his side as Bika turned 42 earlier this year.

The event is headlined by a heavyweight matchup between Kubrat Pulev and former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir with the pair having a heated staredown themselves.

Frank Mir left Kubrat Pulev hanging on the handshake after a heated forehead-to-forehead faceoff. 🔥#TriadCombat | Full faceoffs: https://t.co/MJjvwAG8XO pic.twitter.com/Aur2xCUd2o — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 26, 2021

Here is the full card:

Frank Mir vs. Kubrat Pulev

Matt Mitrione vs. Alexander Flores

Mike Perry vs. Sakio Bika

Derek Campos vs. Brian Vera

Albert Tumenov vs. Scott Simon

Steven Graham vs. Henry Gigliotti