Mike Perry believes it is destiny that him and Darren TIll will eventually fight.

What started off as a friendly banter between the two a few years ago has now developed into a heated rivalry following the actions of Till such as making a parody website of Perry and making derogatory comments about his girlfriend Latory Gonzalez.

The latest has seen Till claim he will bid $5,000 for a place on Perry’s corner during his upcoming fight with Robbie Lawler. The Liverpool native would later joke that he would throw in the towel on Perry’s behalf if he was paid enough money by someone.

That led to this response from Perry soon after.

“🏳 throw in the towel. Ah too late.”

Perry: Till Will Be Spitting Out Teeth

A couple of days have since passed and Perry seems even more adamant that he will fight Till one day at middleweight. He also had a warning for him.

“You said it years ago @darrentill2 and you were right. You and me were meant to fight. I’m going up to middleweight and I’ll be small and fast and you’ll be big and slow. I’m gonna ruin your life. You’ll be spitting out teeth much sooner than expected… 👿 🔪”

As for the bid to be in his corner, Perry added that he was never considering Till’s offer.

“I was never considering that weak ass 5k offer for the corner spot. My manager was just trolling y’all. @darrentill2 could’ve offered 50k and I wouldn’t have accepted his offer. The media runs the mma game tho so they were just getting off on drama”

It certainly would have been one of the most bizarre sights in mixed martial arts if it did happen though.

Perry faces Lawler in a welterweight bout at the UFC 255 pay-per-view event on November 21. Till, meanwhile, is set to face Jack Hermansson in their middleweight headliner on December 5.