UFC welterweight Mike Perry certainly feels confident he is winning his next fight.

Perry is on a two-fight losing streak, having suffered his first defeat by knockout in his last outing against Geoff Neal at UFC 245 back in December. In total, “Platinum” has also lost five of his last seven fights inside the Octagon to take his record to 13-6 after previously joining the promotion as a 9-0 prospect back in 2016.

For Perry, that’s due to the level of opponents that he has been facing recently. His next opponent, however, is on a lower level according to him. ESPN recently reported that the UFC were eyeing a fight between Perry and Mickey Gall for the June 27 card later this month.

And Perry could only thank the promotion for paying him to face a “weak ass opponent” such as Gall.

“All my opponents have been top tier for the past 3 years. The best welterweights out there. So I’ve struggled a bit. To have a weak ass opponent like @mickeygall for a real paycheck is a dream come true. Lol thanks @ufc“

Gall — most famous for handing CM Punk a lopsided defeat in the latter’s professional debut — is 6-2 and is coming off a unanimous decision win over Salim Touahri. He and Perry have gone back-and-forth in the past as well so it was only a matter of time until they were booked to face each other.

However, Perry has put all the pressure on himself after that tweet. Maybe his new corner will also be feeling the pressure as well.