UFC welterweight Mike Perry expanded on what led to his botched weight cut.

Perry came in at 175.5 pounds ahead of his UFC 255 clash with Tim Means on Saturday. It was notably the first time he had missed weight since joining the UFC back in 2016.

Of course, it wasn’t that much of a surprise given that “Platinum” revealed he was struggling with the weight cut on social media leading up to the weigh-ins.

And in an interview with Helen Yee soon after, Perry revealed he started dehydrating too late.

“I don’t know, I just made the mistakes too late,” he said. “I didn’t get dehydrated early enough. I thought that I could just dehydrate late. Some people do it that way, I’ve always heard. Some people I’ve seen they cut the 15 in one night or whatever. “I tried to get 15 off yesterday and all night and when I was tweeting, I had just finished some exercise, I couldn’t get no sweat going. I tried all the way up to 10:20 this morning, 2am, 6am and 9am. I just kept trying and trying and I got like a pound or two in all that time. It was just a broken record at that point. I was ready to rehydrate and I figured Tim Means would be grateful to get 30 percent and then show up and fight.”

Perry To Move Up?

The fight with Means is still on for now. But questions will arise as to whether Perry should move up to middleweight after this most recent botched weight cut.

Perry didn’t seem to help matters for himself given what he was eating leading up to the weight cut.

Mike Perry has posted videos eating burgers, pizzas and brownies ahead of a 25lbs weight cut in 10 days. pic.twitter.com/aYyH58DpjV — Current MMA (@current_mma) November 10, 2020

But as for a move up, he remains unsure at the moment.

“I don’t know. Speaking with management and stuff this morning, they try to say things, and I’m a short guy, I’m a small guy, whatever,” Perry added. “If I would’ve started earlier, I could have made the weight but that was my mistake was that I started later. “And I felt great all the way up until I started. And that was important for me. I wanted to feel that way but I just did an interview and I was talking about being more focused on the other things in my fight and my weight took damage on that.”

Perry does seem small for the middleweight division.

The upside to moving up, however, is it would certainly expedite a potential fight with rival Darren Till.

You can watch the interview below: