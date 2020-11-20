Ahead of this weekend’s UFC 255, Mike Perry admitted that he was going to be cutting some serious weight. Prior to Friday’s weigh-ins, he has given some concerning updates that leave his fighting future uncertain.

There is quite a lot of negative publicity surrounding Perry, heading into this fight with Tim Means. This is his first fight since going through some personal issues and getting into an altercation with a few patrons at a bar. Furthermore, he is only a couple of weeks removed from serious accusations of domestic abuse being levied against him from his ex-wife, Danielle Nickerson. Even though he maintains his innocence in terms of the latter situation, there were still questions on how this would effect him heading into this fight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Platinum Mike Perry (@platinummikeperry)

Mike Perry Is In Over His Head

Unfortunately it seems that there is some more controversy around Mike Perry as he enters this fight at UFC 255. Heading into fight week, the welterweight admitted to needing to cut 20lb in just a few days. Although this is not an incredibly unheard of weight cut, it seems that this is too much for Mike. He has posted some concerning tweets on Friday morning, before the weigh-ins, saying that he does not think he can make weight, and may just consider hanging up the gloves altogether.

“I’m sorry man. I don’t think I can make it” Perry wrote. “I have always talked trash during weight cuts so that if I couldn’t make it I could say I told y’all I wasn’t sure. Maybe I’ve outgrown this. I did try to ask for a fight at 185 but maybe I just don’t have it anymore. I’m so thankful to all the kind people at the @ufc 🙏🏻” “Can’t believe I’ve even been here this long,” Perry continued. “Maybe I should just lay the gloves down. I don’t want it. I’m just in over my head with this weight. I was just 189 and now I’m 177 and I can’t sweat. I ran with a nice sauna suit , got in the portable sauna for 15 minutes , nothing” So easy for people to sit there and say shit but I swear I feel like anyone saying I’m weak for this doesn’t cut weight. It’s death to me. I’m dying already and have 6 more lbs to go. I know it doesn’t sound like a lot but it’s harder than the first 14.”

I’m sorry man. I don’t think I can make it — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 20, 2020

I have always talked trash during weight cuts so that if I couldn’t make it I could say I told y’all I wasn’t sure. Maybe I’ve outgrown this. I did try to ask for a fight at 185 but maybe I just don’t have it anymore. I’m so thankful to all the kind people at the @ufc 🙏🏻 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 20, 2020

Can’t believe I’ve even been here this long. Maybe I should just lay the gloves down. I don’t want it. I’m just in over my head with this weight. I was just 189 and now I’m 177 and I can’t sweat. I ran with a nice sauna suit , got in the portable sauna for 15 minutes , nothing — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 20, 2020

So easy for people to sit there and say shit but I swear I feel like anyone saying I’m weak for this doesn’t cut weight. It’s death to me. I’m dying already and have 6 more lbs to go. I know it doesn’t sound like a lot but it’s harder than the first 14. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 20, 2020

This is obviously a disappointing turn of events of Mike Perry. There is still time for him to make the weight, as there are several hours until weigh-ins. Nevertheless these are some rather concerning sentiments being portrayed by him.