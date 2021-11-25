Former UFC Lightweight Luis Pena Arrested Again, Faces Battery, Criminial Mischief Charges

Luis Pena has remarkably been arrested again.

The former UFC lightweight was arrested in Florida on Tuesday in what is his third arrest since June. As per Broward County, Florida online arrest records, he also faces two new misdemeanor charges for battery and criminal mischief.

He is currently being held at Paul Rein Detention Center in Pompano Beach with no bond set. The news was first reported by TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter.

“Former UFC lightweight Luis Pena was arrested on Monday for the third time since June. He faces two further charges for misdemeanour battery & misdemeanour criminal mischief per Broward arrest records. These charges are for alleged offences that took place outside of Broward Co.”

Luis Pena On Wrong Side Of The Law Again

It is the third time Pena has been arrested since the summer.

His first arrest was in June as he was picked up by the Coral Springs Police Department in Florida and charged with robbery by sudden snatching, battery and criminal mischief.

His second arrest came in October as he faced one count simple battery and one count domestic violence battery. The UFC would release him soon after.

“UFC is aware of the disturbing allegations concerning the recent arrest of Luis Pena,” the UFC wrote in a statement. “Mr. Pena has been open about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse issues and the organization has on multiple prior occasions attempted to help him get professional treatment. “At this time, UFC believes Mr. Pena needs to deal with the health and legal issues in front of him, and consequently has informed Mr. Pena’s management that his promotional agreement has been terminated.”

Pena competed seven times in the UFC from 2018 to 2021. He went 4-3 over that stretch with his last outing being a split decision victory over Alexander Munoz in April.