 Skip to Content

UFC Lightweight Luis Pena Arrested On Robbery, Battery Charges

Pena was arrested by Florida police on Friday on three felony counts including robbery and battery.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Abhinav Kini

UFC Lightweight Luis Pena Arrested On Robbery, Battery Charges
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

UFC lightweight fighter Luis Pena was arrested Friday by Florida police and was later charged with three felony counts.

As per court records, Pena was charged with robbery by sudden snatching, battery and criminal mischief. He was picked up by the Coral Springs Police Department on a warrant issued by a police department in a different Florida county.

“It was actually called in by another police department for us to go and get him, and then we had an independent person tell us where he was, and they took him into custody under that warrant,” Christian Swinson, a public information officer for the Coral Springs police, told MMA Fighting.

“… Probably whoever called it in anonymously is involved in that case and wanted him to go to jail.”

Pena’s management team First Round Management have yet to respond at the time of writing.

Arrest Comes Following Recent Pena Tweet

The timing was particularly peculiar as Pena revealed his struggles with mental health on Wednesday, adding that he finally went and got help.

“People aren’t comfortable talking about this, but I have been going through serious mental health issues my entire life and have finally gained the strength to get and accept the help I’ve needed for a long time,” Pena tweeted. “If you’re struggling take it from me its okay to reach out.”

Pena last competed in April when he won a split verdict over Alexander Munoz. He is 3-2 since moving up from featherweight in 2019.

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Weidman Silva
(Video) Chris Weidman Apologizes To Anderson Silva For Lack Of Empathy After Leg Break
← Read Last Post
Vera Vs Grant
Marlon Vera Defeats Davey Grant In A Fight Of The Night Contender At UFC Vegas 29 (Highlights)
Read Next Post →