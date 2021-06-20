UFC Lightweight Luis Pena Arrested On Robbery, Battery Charges

UFC lightweight fighter Luis Pena was arrested Friday by Florida police and was later charged with three felony counts.

As per court records, Pena was charged with robbery by sudden snatching, battery and criminal mischief. He was picked up by the Coral Springs Police Department on a warrant issued by a police department in a different Florida county.

“It was actually called in by another police department for us to go and get him, and then we had an independent person tell us where he was, and they took him into custody under that warrant,” Christian Swinson, a public information officer for the Coral Springs police, told MMA Fighting. “… Probably whoever called it in anonymously is involved in that case and wanted him to go to jail.”

Pena’s management team First Round Management have yet to respond at the time of writing.

Arrest Comes Following Recent Pena Tweet

The timing was particularly peculiar as Pena revealed his struggles with mental health on Wednesday, adding that he finally went and got help.

“People aren’t comfortable talking about this, but I have been going through serious mental health issues my entire life and have finally gained the strength to get and accept the help I’ve needed for a long time,” Pena tweeted. “If you’re struggling take it from me its okay to reach out.”

Pena last competed in April when he won a split verdict over Alexander Munoz. He is 3-2 since moving up from featherweight in 2019.