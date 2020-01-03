Paulo Costa: Israel Adesanya ‘Does Not Survive Romero’

Paulo Costa Does Not Adesanya’s Chances Against Yoel Romero

Israel Adesanya is expected to face Yoel Romero in his first middleweight title defense. However, number two ranked Paulo Costa does not favor his chances in that bout.

Costa was supposed to be the next in line for a shot at 185lb gold. However that changed when injuries put him on the sidelines for a while, resulting in the UFC looking for another contender. Naturally, they turned to the guy Paulo beat to earn his shot, Yoel Romero.

Costa narrowly earned a decision victory over Romero in an exciting bout last year. Therefore when Adesanya was left without an opponent, this seemed like the natural fit. However, when Paulo was asked about this fight, by Combate, he explained that he does not favor “Stylebender’s” chances.

“What I really think, a lot of people may not agree, but I see a lot of holes, weaknesses in Adesanya,” Costa said (translated). “Mostly physical, he should be in the low, middle-to-middle category. To fight me, Romero, he’s going to be hit hard, and I don’t think he has the strength to absorb it. I respect everyone who thinks he is very good. I think he has quality, but does not survive Romero.”

Due to this, combined with the fact that Romero is coming off of two loses, Costa feels Adesanya should wait to fight him. Nevertheless, Dana White has already confirmed they were working on making this bout. Not to mention, Israel Adesanya is known for keeping an active schedule.

Do you think Paulo Costa is right about Adesanya’s chances against Yoel Romero?