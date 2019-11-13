Israel Adesanya vs Yoel Romero in the Works by Dana White

Israel Adesanya vs Yoel Romero in the Works

Yoel Romero might be seeing Israel Adesanya sooner than he thought he would be. After Paulo Costa was labeled out of his future title fight against Israel, rumors circulated that Romero could be next. Adesanya himself personally stated that he would like to take on Yoel, regardless of the fact that he’s coming off of a loss. First, the UFC and Dana White seemed hesitant about warranting a title shot to Romero. Now, according to Yahoo Sports, Dana is starting the process to make the bout happen.

Adesanya has stated many reasons for wanting to face Romero. For starters, he’s said that he would love to get into the octagon with a dangerous wrestler. Also, he believes that adding Yoel to his resume would cement his legacy and allow him to say he’s defeated all the greats of this era.

While reluctant at first to make the fight initially, the media reported that White was going to make the fight happen. Whether Romero deserves it or not, the UFC brass is looking like they’re going to do what they can to make Stylebender happy.

Dana White told Iole of Yahoo Sports he is going to work on making Adesanya/Romero. "He wants Romero and I respect that" — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) November 11, 2019

“He wants Romero and I respect that,” said Dana in reference to Adesanya’s request. And, Romero wants the fight as well.

Yoel has put out a series of tweets and videos concerning the fight against Adesanya. Now that all three parties are in agreeance that they want the bout to occur, now all they have to do is figure out a time and location.

Israel’s original plan was to defend his title in the first quarter of 2020. That timeline could very well still be part of Israel’s plans against Yoel.

If both competitors were to face off in the octagon, who do fans believe would win the championship match, and why?

Let us know in the comments below.