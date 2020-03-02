Paulo Costa Vows To Watch Adesanya Cageside At UFC 248 ‘To See If He Can Beat Romero’

Paulo Costa Plans On Cageside Seat For UFC 248

Paulo Costa may not be able to fight Israel Adesanya at UFC 248. However, he will be watching closely cageside, to see if the Stylebender can keep his belt.

Costa was expected to be the next in line for a shot at the UFC’s middleweight title. A win over Yoel Romero put at the top of the heap, with the expectation that he would be Adesanya’s first title defense. As a result, the two even began going back and forth with each other, in some fiery exchanges on social media.

Nevertheless, a bicep injury would sideline Costa, leaving him unable to fight on the champ’s schedule. Subsequently, a new fight was put together, as Adesanya wished to stay active, rather than wait. This time, the UFC is pitting the champ against the man Paulo beat, Yoel Romero.

Regardless of this, Costa still wants to get his shot at UFC gold. Therefore, as he told media recently, he plans to be at UFC 248. He explained that he will be sitting cageside this Saturday, in Las Vegas, to see if Israel Adesanya is able to follow in his footsteps, and beat Yoel Romero.

“I’ll be there to see if Adesanya can beat Romero like I did,” Costa said. “Everybody wants to see that, if he can beat Romero or not. I believe Adesanya himself feels he has to prove he can beat Romero, too, so I’ll be there watching.”

Paulo Costa went on to explain that he was recently able to get back to training at full speed. Therefore he wants to get a close-up view of his potential next opponent, whoever that may be. Not to mention, if he is like the rest of the MMA community, he is excited to see the fight itself.