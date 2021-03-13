Jake Paul Calls On Dana White To Double Ben Askren Bet To $2 Million, Challenges Him To Boxing Match

Jake Paul wants Dana White to up the ante.

White recently appeared on Mike Tyson’s podcast with the topic of Paul’s boxing match with Ben Askren coming up.

The UFC president is no fan of Paul — especially with the latter’s continued insults towards him — as he stated that the YouTuber was far from a boxer.

He even went as far as stating that he would bet $1 million that Askren would come out on top on April 17.

Paul: Let’s Double The Bet Up

Paul — who is 2-0 as a professional boxer — loved the sound of that as he posted his reaction on social media soon after, calling for White to double it to $2 million.

He also went on to challenge White to a boxing match once he comes out on top against Askren.

“Dana let’s double the bet up! $2 Million. We wire the money into escrow. $4 million total. Winner takes all. My team will be in touch to make a contract. After I knockout Ben, we can set up Jake Paul Vs. Dana White 2021 since you consider yourself a “Boxer” and me a “YouTuber”🤡”

While White is unlikely to get in any sort of ring in the near future, he certainly loves to gamble. So it should be interesting to see if he takes up on Paul’s challenge to double his bet.

If he does, there’s even more pressure on Askren.