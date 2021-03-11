Dana White Willing to Bet $1 Million That Ben Askren Beats Jake Paul

UFC President Dana White has high hopes that Ben Askren will defeat Jake Paul in their upcoming boxing match. In fact, Dana is willing to bet $1 million that Askren will win during the fight.

History of Jake Paul vs Ben Askren

Recently, news surfaced of the fight being made official for April 17th, including a fight poster promoted by Triller. In order to promote the fight, Paul has already begun to make his rounds on various major media platforms. Paul spoke with Ariel Helwani of ESPN MMA to discuss his fight against Askren. During the conversation, he revealed his prediction that Askren won’t land a single punch against him.

Dana Willing to Bet $1 Million on Askren

However, Dana White thinks that Askren’s combat sports experience gives him the nod over Jake. Although most of Ben’s accolades have come from wrestling, White spoke with Jab Judah on the Hot Boxin’ podcast and explained why Askren will win the fight,

White: “Let’s be honest, Jake Paul isn’t a f***ing boxer. This guy is a f***ing YouTube kid.” Judah: “Dana I watched him, he’s been working hard, Dana. I have seen him put it together.” White: “Zab, no bulls**t. You are hanging out with the kid, you know him; you’re saying he can fight? So the kid he is going to fight is a wrestler, (a) decorated wrestler. But he has actually fought real guys. He has been a world champion in other organizations in MMA.” Judah: “But it’s different though, Dana, when you’re standing up … from wrestling to you are standing up and letting them hands fly, one thing I will say about him is he’s got hands. I am not joking.” White: “I hope you can bet on this thing because I will bet a million dollars that he loses this f***ing fight. I bet a million dollars that he loses this fight.”

Who do fans believe will win the matchup between Paul and Askren? Furthermore, would Dana pay up if Askren were to lose? More than likely Dana is just protecting the integrity of mixed martial arts. Even if his relationship with Askren hasn’t been the best over the years.