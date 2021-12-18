(Video) Jake Paul Gets Heated After Weigh-Ins For Tyron Woodley Rematch: ‘I’m F*cking Him Up!’

It’s fair to say Jake Paul was fired up on Friday night.

Paul meets former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a boxing match Saturday night in Tampa, Florida. It’s a rematch of their August meeting where Paul survived a big shot from Woodley to eventually come out on top via split decision.

While Woodley called for a rematch and even got a “I love Jake Paul” tattoo to secure it, Paul moved on to fight Tommy Fury. However, with Fury out due to injury, Woodley got his wish albeit on short notice.

Regardless, it’s a chance for both fighters to make things right.

While Paul won, many felt his performance was lacking and that if Woodley went for the kill, he would have lost. As for Woodley, his stock dropped even further for rocking Paul and not going for the kill.

Not to mention the fact that he lost to a YouTuber.

Jake Paul: I’m F*cking Tyron Woodley Up

Both men have since promised knockouts and Paul, in particular, looks like he won’t be satisfied with anything but a finish.

Following the ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday night, Paul was interviewed by MMA reporter Ariel Helwani and asked what he said to Woodley.

“I said, ‘it’s f*cking go mode.’ A different Jake Paul you’re going to see this time,” Paul said. “We’re f*cking bucking in the middle of the ring. No funny sh*t. No funny sh*t like last time. I’m f*cking him up, I’m f*cking him up, I’m f*cking him up, Ariel, I’m f*cking him up!”

You can watch it below:

Surely we’ll end up getting a finish this time. The question is who will end up earning it.

Who do you predict to win between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley in the rematch?