Tyron Woodley Didn’t Hesitate To Take Short-Notice Rematch With Jake Paul, Seeks Even More Money

Tyron Woodley had no reservations when it came to taking a short-notice rematch with Jake Paul.

This Saturday (Dec. 18), Woodley will get a chance at redemption against Paul. Back in August, Woodley and Paul shared the ring inside the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The boxing match went the distance and Paul was awarded the split nod.

Initially, Paul was expected to take on Tommy Fury. Tommy suffered an injury and was forced off the card. That’s when “The Chosen One” got the call.

Tyron Woodley Not Concerned About Potential Short-Notice Issues

Tyron Woodley spoke to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi ahead of the big rematch with Jake Paul. When asked if there was concern taking the fight on short notice, Woodley scoffed at the idea.

“Am I just gonna forget 17 years of martial arts because it’s a week? No. Run, spar, go out there and whoop his ass. “Now, all of the things that I wish I would’ve done or everything that I see that I could’ve done a little bit better or all the new basics and foundations that I was building anyway, I can use those now against a person I wanna use it against. So, it was more excitement than it was anxiety, to be honest. He asked me I said, ‘Yeah, yeah.’ No hesitation, he couldn’t even finish the sentence before I said, ‘Yeah.'”

Bigger Payday?

Woodley has never been shy to speak his mind when he feels he’s being undervalued. Seeing as how he saved the day for this card, he feels even more compensation is in order.

“Send the paperwork. Put some extra cheese in the macaroni. Give me some extra money. I think I need more money actually because I’m looking at the whole landscape now. “It wasn’t just Jake and the card and his fight, the whole card was gonna go to sh*t. All of the fighters wasn’t gonna get paid. And all these motherf*ckers got something to say about me all the time. I need some more money. Showtime, where you at? Yeah, I want more money now. I changed my mind.”

Paul vs Woodley 2 will be taking place inside the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. In the co-main event, multiple division world champion Amanda Serrano will collide with Miriam Gutiérrez. If Serrano wins, then she’ll likely be on her way to a super fight with Katie Taylor.