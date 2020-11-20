The fighting future of Paul Felder seemed uncertain over the last several months. However it seems that he will be sticking around for a while after signing a new deal with the UFC.

After some brutal fights and a well respected career in commentary, Felder was giving serious consideration to retiring from MMA. That is why it was ultra surprising that he agreed to step in on just five days notice to take on Rafael Dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 14. In the end he would drop a decision to the former lightweight champion, but leading into the fight he talked a lot about having a refocused passion for the sport.

Paul Felder Signs New UFC Deal

After the fight, Paul Felder insisted that he was going to be continuing to fight in spite of the defeat. If you were still doubtful of this however, you can rest assured in the fact that he has renewed his deal with the UFC. According to his manager Brian Butler, he has signed a new multi-fight deal with the promotion and is gunning for a shot at lightweight gold.

“It’s great to see Paul getting the love and respect from the MMA community and truly becoming the people’s champ,” Butler said to MMAFighting. “We are happy to announce that we have extended his contract with the UFC and have eyes set on another run at the title. A lot of fun fights ahead, stay tuned.”

This is good news if you are a fan of Paul Felder and his fighting style. Whether or not he can make it to the title, or when he will fight again are still up in the air, but it is good to see him focused on and dedicated to his career.