Paddy Pimblett Plots Return At UFC London, Alongside Molly McCann

It may not be Liverpool, but London isn’t a bad idea for Paddy Pimblett.

The rising UFC star will be making a comeback to the Octagon very soon. Pimblett is coming off a both successful U.S. and UFC debut, overpowering Luigi Vendramini in Las Vegas last September. With a big target on his back, Pimblett is planning his next move.

Fighting At Home

‘The Baddy’ wants to beat another fighter in his sequel appearance, but this time, he wants it to be in his own backyard. Pimblett was surrounded by fellow English fighters for his UFC debut, but he wants to be welcomed by his home crowd.

The Liverpool-native would express this desire on the ‘Believe You Me Podcast‘.

“I would like to fight in London, in front of my home crowd,” Pimblett said. “It would be sick. That’s what I’m guessing and that’s what I’ve been told, that me and Molly will be fighting on the same card. “That’s happening. I’m gonna take someone’s head off again in the O2. I’ll announce myself once again.”

Pimblett would share his last fight card with longtime friend and teammate, Molly McCann. The two would win in both their outings. They will look to keep the tradition going as the UFC attempts to make a London event official.

Paddy Pimblett Clears Up ‘Cowboy’ Rumors

There has been a name that’s been ran through the rumor mill to be Paddy’s next opponent. That rumor would be Donald Cerrone. Chael Sonnen would spark talk of Donald Cerrone allegedly asking for a match with the English prospect. In turn, many people were claiming the fight was in the works of being made.

With not much credibility behind these reports, Pimblett would quickly shut them down. He confirmed it to be fake news. Thanks a lot, Chael.

“It’s going around everywhere, but there’s no truth to it,” Pimblett said. “Nothing on my end. Do you really think that the UFC are gonna put me on a card on the 5th of March in Vegas when they’re doing London on the 19th? “It doesn’t make sense. I think that was just Chael having a little go for some clickbait or something. It started with Chael.”

It might be a cowboy he’s facing off next, but Paddy promises to ‘take the head’ off his next opponent.