Paddy Pimblett Reacts to UFC Debut Victory: “I’ve got the look. The new king’s here, lad.”

Paddy Pimblett believes that he is the UFC’s next big star. Pimblett reacted to his victory afterward while speaking to the media.

Pimblett’s UFC octagon debut was one of the most anticipated premières in a very long time. While the matchup almost took a turn for the worse, things still worked in Paddy’s favor, which he believed was destiny.

UFC Vegas 36

Paddy faced Luigi Vendramini yesterday evening at UFC Vegas 36. The card showcased a variety of UK talent, including Molly McCann, Jack Shore, and Darren Till as the main event, plus more.

Early in the fight, Pimblett was cracked with a fierce power shot from Vendramini. Although Paddy buckled from the shot, he was able to regain his composure and press forward. After an uncanny blitz forward from Pimblett, he applied the pressure and unleashed a barrage of hooks. Many of them connected, as Paddy was able to TKO Vendramini via punches in the first round of the fight.

Pimblett Speaks on this Victory

After the fight, Pimblett spoke to the media about his victory. Despite the initial obstacle of the battle, Pimblett revealed that his victory was destiny, and he’s here to stay.

“It was never going to go wrong,” Pimblett said. “This is my destiny. showed everyone that I can come through adversity as well, because he did catch me with a nice left hook,” Pimblett said. “I need to stop letting people punch me in the face. I want to put on too much of a show, so I just put my hands down and get into firefights with people, I do it in the gym.” “I can’t help myself. I like fighting. It’s pretty stupid, because it can go wrong, but it didn’t go wrong.” He continued, “People think I’m a grappler, and I’ve just shut everyone up,” he said. “I can strike, I can grapple. I can wrestle. I’ve got the personality, I’ve got the look. The new king’s here, lad.”

Do fans believe that Pimblett could be the next UFC megastar?