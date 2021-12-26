Sean O’Malley Gives Prediction For Potential Paddy Pimblett vs. Donald Cerrone Fight

Sean O’Malley recently gave his thoughts on all things Paddy Pimblett.

Pimblett made a splash earlier this year when he made his long-awaited UFC debut by TKOing Luigi Vendramini in the first round of their lightweight contest back in September.

The Liverpool native could now be set for a big step up in competition as he is rumored to be facing former UFC lightweight title challenger Donald Cerrone next.

Although nothing is official, O’Malley gave his thoughts on the matchup and believes Pimblett can come out on top — especially given that Cerrone is currently winless in his last six outings.

“God, he might beat ‘Cowboy’ [Cerrone] ‘cause ‘Cowboy’ does not do good in pressure situations,” O’Malley said on his podcast (via Sportskeeda). “And Paddy’s gonna bring that anxiety, that, ‘Oh my God, you’re fighting Paddy,’ that feeling. Might be a good fight for Paddy. “But ‘Cowboy’s’ saying, ‘I’m not fighting for anyone other than myself. This fight’s different.’”

O’Malley also commented on Pimblett’s weight gain in between fights and doesn’t believe it’s very healthy.

“Paddy Pimblett’s revealed he’s gained 35 pounds. He looks fat as sh**,” O’Malley said. “… It’s not healthy, dude. That is not f**king healthy.” Sean O’Malley vs. Paddy Pimblett In The Future? O’Malley finally commented on a potential fight between himself and Pimblett in the future. The pair have gone back-and-forth in the past and despite them fighting 20 pounds apart, “Sugar” believes they will eventually fight at a suitable weight in between. With that said, it should only be made when both fighters are champions according to O’Malley.

“We’d have to meet at a weight that makes sense but that’s a super fight,” he added. “That’s not a fight you make now, it’s not a fight you make in a year, it’s a fight you make when I’m the champ, he’s the champ.”

Do you think Sean O’Malley and Paddy Pimblett will fight each other eventually?