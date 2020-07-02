Alistair Overeem is one of the most decorated champions in MMA heavyweight ever. Winning his first major world title over 13 years ago, Overeem is still on the quest for gold. Even at the age of 40, Alistair Overeem believes that he can still make a run at the UFC heavyweight title.

A Legendary Career

During his career, Alistair has won both the Dream and Strikeforce heavyweight titles. However, he has yet to capture the heavyweight title during his tenure in the UFC. When it comes to the heavyweight division, being 40 years of age isn’t considered old. The current champion Stipe Miocic is 37 while his immediate challenger Daniel Cormier is 41.

Overeem Shares Having Another Title Run Left in Him

Alistair took to social media to keep the message short and sweet. Having one more title run at UFC gold is the current plan at this stage of his career.

One more title run.. pic.twitter.com/aqaU29SLWi — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) July 1, 2020

During Overeem’s last contest, he was able to successfully defeat a surging contender in Walt Harris. The pair met in the UFC Florida headliner in an extremely emotional affair. Harris was competing for the first time since the tragic loss of his stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard earlier in the year.

While many were pulling for Harris to be triumphant on a heartfelt night, Alistair won via TKO in the 2nd round of the fight. Afterward, Overeem showed class by offering Harris an invitation to train together. But, as of now, both men have been relatively quiet in regards to their next fights.

Title Aspirations

If Overeem has title aspirations, he’ll have to secure a bout with a top #5 opponent. Currently, he sits at #7 in the official UFC heavyweight rankings.

Currently, Daniel Cormier is the only fighter ranked above Alistair who he has yet to face. So more than likely, to get a title shot, he’ll have to also redeem himself against a previous opponent. So, in the words of UFC President Dana White, “We’ll see how this thing plays out.”