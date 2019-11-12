Stipe Miocic More Intrigued By Fury Bout Than Cormier Trilogy

Stipe Miocic Would Rather Fight Tyson Fury Than Daniel Cormier

Tyson Fury has been vocal about his move to MMA recently. He even trained with one of the greatest British UFC fighters Darren “The Gorilla” Till. And it seems the reigning defending UFC heavyweight king Stipe Miocic would rather defend his strap against Fury than Cormier.

“Tyson Fury is coming in the mix now, I like a new challenge,” Miocic said.

Stipe Miocic believes the third bout against Daniel Cormier is not necessary because his fourth-round TKO win in their second match proves he’s a better Octagon warrior. Miocic also adds that his victory over DC was not a fluke, and shows more interest in fighting Tyson Fury.

“With DC, I didn’t fluke knock him out, I beat him. I decisively beat him. The first fight DC caught me with a punch in the first round. But second fight I won. I didn’t get lucky. Right now, [Daniel Cormier fight] doesn’t really intrigue me. More with the Tyson Fury, I like that. I’d love to box him.”

It’s hard to believe UFC would let Miocic vs Fury happen. But Stipe Miocic shows no interest in another bout against Daniel Cormier, so let’s wait and see what happens next. Would you rather watch Stipe fighting Cormier or Fury next?