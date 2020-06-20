Alistair Overeem is satisfied with his career, even if a UFC title would be the icing on the cake.

Overeem has won championships in every organization he has competed in except the UFC. His one and only heavyweight title shot came against Stipe Miocic when they fought each other at UFC 203 back in September 2016. Although Overeem did have his moments in the fight, he would eventually succumb to a first-round knockout defeat.

As of now, “The Demolition Man” is coming off a second-round knockout win over Walt Harris last month and is a winner of three of his last four outings. At 40, he knows he only has one real run left at winning the one championship that has eluded him.

But even if that doesn’t pan out, it doesn’t seem like it will bother him too much.

“I am very satisfied being very dedicated all my career,” Overeem told MMA Junkie. “That really gives me all the confidence. The UFC title would be the crown on that career, but I don’t know. My career has so many beautiful moments. Even the last victory was a beautiful moment. I mean, for Walt it was a little bit less nice. Even for him, I think it was – he got back in the octagon, he had a good performance, he got very close to victory and, yeah, I don’t know, just keep fighting. “I love fighting, I love training, I love preparing for fights. I guess I’m good at it after doing it for 27 years so, yeah, just keep doing what I’m doing.”

Overeem Still Gunning For Another Title Shot

Overeem feels he would have been on a four-fight winning streak right now if not for his controversial late TKO defeat to Jairzinho Rozenstruik in December.

The 40-year-old was hoping to run things back with Rozenstruik only for the latter to be slated for a fight with Junior dos Santos at UFC 252 instead. And so for now, Overeem will bide his time before returning to action in August or September.

And he envisions getting another title shot with a couple more wins.

“No opponent, top five would be nice, but one fight at a time,” Overeem said of his next fight. “It will slowly move me one step towards the title. If the Rozenstruik robbery did not happen then it would have been four wins and then technically speaking, there could be an interim title fight happening now, but the Rozenstruik debacle happened. “So realistically speaking, I’m thinking another one win, maybe two and then we’re right where we were: title shot.”

With Miocic set to defend his title against Daniel Cormier in August, the top of the heavyweight ladder should start to move again soon.