Sean O’Malley Wants To Fight ‘Gangster’ Petr Yan: “It’d Be A Sick F*cking Fight”

Sean O’Malley thinks a fight with UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan would be absolutely sick.

The rising UFC star may be a ways off from a potential fight with the UFC interim champ, however he sees it happening sometime down the line.

Who Does Sean Want To Fight The Most?

Earlier this month, O’Malley was asked what a dream fight would be. It would be no other than a Russian on the top of his fight wishlist.

“If I had to say one person, probably Petr Yan,” O’Malley said on the Raw Talk Podcast. “The Russian, the little Russian dude. He’s a f*cking gangster. In my eyes, he’s probably one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. I think it’d be a sick f*cking fight.”

If you’ve liked the taste of ‘Suga’ for a while, you’d know the bantamweight superstar has had his eyes on Yan for a while. More so than the current (un)disputed champion Aljamain Sterling or anybody else for that matter.

‘Suga’s Supreme Confidence’

With a new ranking to his name, O’Malley already believes he beat anybody in the bantamweight division.

“I don’t look at Petr Yan and think I couldn’t beat him. I wouldn’t have said that just now, that I want to fight him. I could fight Petr, I could beat anyone in this division right now. I believe my skills are that high. I’m able to perform at the highest level.”

There is no doubt that a fight between Yan and O’Malley would be a master class of striking.

Unfortunately, we’re not going to get it anytime soon.

O’Malley is coming off another first-round knockout of Raulian Paiva at UFC 269. He is still sidelined with a hand injury, but he hopes to fight again in July. O’Malley says he likes to fight three times a year, but he said this year it’s only looking like he will get two in, which is perfect considering his current contract.

He is considering a return at UFC 276 in July, during ‘International Fight Week’.