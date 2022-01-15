Sean O’Malley Rips Petr Yan And Aljamain Sterling: “They Can’t Even Headline Their Own PPV”

Sean O’Malley is no stranger to the spotlight.

The UFC Bantamweight fighter has been on the main card of every pay-per-view event he’s been apart of. With 3 highlight reel KO’s and over 2M followers across social media, ‘Suga’ is surely becoming one of the biggest stars in MMA.

O’Malley Takes Aim At Yan & Sterling

Despite not main eventing yet himself, O’Malley would have a lot to say about some of bantamweight’s best. The 27 year-old would roast UFC Champions Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan, who were passed up on headlining UFC 272.

“You know what is crazy to me, that Petr and ‘Aljo’ can’t main event their own pay-per-view.” O’Malley said on his podcast. “So their main event (Alex Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3) pulled out and they could not just be the main event?” “They’re not big enough. It is so weird. This is the best division in the UFC. (Well) maybe, and they can’t even headline their own pay-per-view!”

No Main Event Spot

The duo were originally scheduled for the co-main event slot at UFC 272. However, the main event above them would be in jeopardy, a day after the booking. Max Holloway would no longer be fighting Alexander Volkanovski, due to injury. ‘The Great’ would instead face ‘The Korean Zombie’ a month later at UFC 273.

With UFC 272 in need of a main event, Sterling vs. Yan 2 wouldn’t be looked to as the savior. The UFC would put together another grudge match between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal to save the day.

Bitter rivals Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan would eventually be moved to another co-main spot, under Volkanovski vs. Zombie at UFC 273. It was a decision made out of their hands, but ‘Suga’ made it known they weren’t big enough stars.

Sterling Fires Back At Suga

‘Funkmaster’ wouldn’t let it go unnoticed. The current champ would take to Twitter to respond to O’Malley’s criticism.

“Suga tits, be careful when speaking about the top dogs in my division.” Sterling wrote. “Last time you barked at a ranked fighter, you made a remix to Tory Lanez’ single “Broke Leg”, featuring the Ecuadorian #Unranked #Undefeated.”

