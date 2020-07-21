Newly crowned bantamweight champ Petr Yan has a handful of contenders in his immediate future. However, young standout Sean O’Malley thinks the new champ is thinking about him instead.

From the start of his career in the UFC, there was a ton of hype surrounding O’Malley. This was only amplified by his performance at UFC 250, knocking out Eddie Wineland. It was expected to be his toughest test to date, and he passed with flying colors.

Sean O’Malley Is In Petr Yan’s Head?

Although he still has some fights to go before reaching a shot at UFC gold, including his upcoming match with Marlon Vera, he still has his eyes focused on that goal. However, as be explained in a recent interview, he feels that the new champ, Petr Yan is thinking about him more. In fact, “Suga'” Sean says that he is already living rent free in the head of the 135lb king.

“I’m for sure easily the most talked about guy in the division,” O’Malley said. “I’m talking a lot of smack about Petr, Cody [Garbrandt], Henry [Cejudo], all these dudes, and they’re all replying. They all know that’s a realistic fight in the future. They’re not taking it as a joke. They know it’s serious business. “I’m clearly in Petr’s head, or Pete-R, whatever you want to call him. I’m clearly in his head. He’s thinking about me. I think he’s dreaming about me, waking up and asking someone to help him tweet something.”

With that in mind, there is still a lot of ground to cover before Sean O’Malley fights Petr Yan. Of course, he is aware of that, and is not getting pushed too fast, against someone like Cody Garbrandt. Either way, while it’s safe to assume that Petr Yan is keeping him in mind as a future opponent.