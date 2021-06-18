Khabib Nurmagomedov On Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul: ‘It’s Purely Business’

Khabib Nurmagomedov didn’t seem too impressed by the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul boxing match.

Mayweaather and Paul competed in an eight-round exhibition boxing match earlier this month in a contest that surprisingly lasted the distance.

Although Mayweather naturally outclassed Paul in terms of skill, the 44-year-old failed to get the knockout many expected as the fight eventually resulted in Paul clinching him for dear life.

That led to even more criticism for the event as a whole and while Nurmagomedov didn’t feel it was competitive in the slightest, he can’t fault either man for making money either.

“What’s there to say? They came out, made money. It’s purely business,” Nurmagomedov told Russian media recently. “There was no competitive aspect to it. Old Mayweather came out, they sparred and made money. “What else is there to say? How do I feel about it? The guys decided to make money. Should I tell them to not make money and not to fight? They came out, put on a show and earned what – tens of millions.

Nurmagomedov Has No Interest ‘Yet’

Would Nurmagomedov ever take part in such an event?

While he was said to have turned down close to a $100 million offer for a boxing match with Mayweather, the Dagestan native refused to rule it out for the time being.

“I have no interest in doing something like that yet. If you give a bit more than a ‘hundred bucks’ I’ll think about it,” Nurmagomedov added while smiling.

You can watch the clip below: