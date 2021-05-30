Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals There Were Discussions With Saudi Arabia For Floyd Mayweather Fight

If Khabib Nurmagomedov was down to fight Floyd Mayweather, it could have happened in Saudi Arabia.

It was recently revealed by Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz that “The Eagle” turned down a $100 million offer to box Mayweather.

“But you know, Khabib got offered $100 million after he was retired to fight Floyd Mayweather,” Abdelaziz said. “$100 million. $100 million. You can ask Floyd. You can ask everybody. Khabib said, ‘No, I’m retired. I told my mother I’m retired. I’m going to keep my word to my mother. If my mother told me to fight again, maybe I will. But right now, she told me not to fight.’”

Of course, some observers took this with a grain of salt as Abdelaziz has been known to exaggerate statements in the past.

However, Nurmagomedov — who retired from combat sports in October last year — more or less confirmed the same.

Nurmagomedov: Enticement Was Always There For Mayweather Fight

In an interview with Russian media, the former lightweight king revealed he was enticed by the prospect of fighting Mayweather and while it wasn’t $100 million, it was close to that number.

Saudi Arabia even offered to host it.

“The enticement is always there,” Nurmagomedov said of facing Mayweather. “There were such discussions with Saudi Arabia. They wanted me to fight there. “I don’t know about $100 million. That wasn’t the exact sum but about that.”

In the end, Nurmagomedov decided to stick with his promise to his mother.