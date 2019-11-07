Greg Hardy Inhaler Use Not Allowed During UFC Moscow

UFC Says No to Greg Hardy Inhaler Use During UFC Moscow

Just like the ‘BMF’ title, Greg Hardy and his camp deciding to use an inhaler in the middle of a fight is a once in a lifetime event. At least that’s what UFC executives are saying. During Hardy’s upcoming bout at UFC Moscow, he will not be permitted to use his albuterol inhaler.

Hardy fought Ben Sosoli on the main card at UFC Boston less than one month ago. The fight was originally ruled as a decisive decision victory in favor of Hardy. However, the contest was overturned due to Hardy taking a puff of his inhaler between the second and third rounds. The Massachusetts State Athletic Commission said that the use of the inhaler was not pre-approved for use in accordance with the MSAC’s regulations.

Now that Hardy will be fighting in Moscow, he will be outside of the jurisdiction of any athletic commission. So, the UFC will handle the regulation of everything for the event. Because the UFC will have power, Jeff Novitski spoke to the media about the use of an inhaler for Hardy.

UFC Exec Speaks on Inhaler Use

Primarily, Jeff stated that the inhaler itself is not an anti-doping issue. In fact, the inhaler is approved by USADA guidelines. However, most commissions only allow for bottled water, an extra mouthpiece, and items for swelling.

“No, he wouldn’t be allowed to use it,” said Novitzky. “It’s not an anti-doping (situation). It’s a commission rule. I think it would be okay and most commissions would be okay if you took a puff in the back before you walked out, but I don’t think any commission allows any substances other than bottled water inside (the cage).” (via MMA Fighting)

Hardy’s Troubled Record

So far, Hardy has 2 wins, 1 loss, and 1 no contest on his UFC record. The loss was as controversial as the use of the inhaler due to illegal knees delivered to Allen Crowder at UFC Brooklyn. Hardy has also made it known that he plans on appealing the overturned no contest.

If Hardy somehow manages to get disqualified or overturned this time, it won’t be due to the use of Ventolin.